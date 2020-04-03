e-paper
Ramayana scene becomes a hit meme on Twitter. Laughter guaranteed

Ramayana scene becomes a hit meme on Twitter. Laughter guaranteed

Twitter users are sharing hilarious life situations represented through a particular scene from Ramayana.

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:39 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Ramayana scene inspired memes have taken over Twitter.
The Ramayana scene inspired memes have taken over Twitter. (Twitter/@chaudharayin)
         

Ramayana’s return to television screens has been appreciated and applauded by many. For some, the show is a walk down memory lane, for some it’s an excellent way to pass time and for some mischief makers, the show is an untapped source of content for new memes. Yes, that’s what some on Twitter are busy doing - sharing hilarious life situations represented through this scene from Ramayana.

Twitter users are sharing the same image from the epic TV show. The picture is a screenshot of a conversation Vibhishana had with Rama during the final battle between latter and Ravana. In the scene, Vibhishana suggests that Rama should strike Ravana in his stomach in order to kill him.

The image being shared has the text “iske paet par band mariye prabhu” written across it in Hindi. So tweeple are using various situations in which this line would be apt in day to day life.

Here are some hilarious memes on this scene:

The best friend and the crush situation we’re all too familiar with…

Also, me when the guest starts talking about Sharma ji ka ladka…

Papa, usne apni plate mein pehle hi zyada daal tha!

And the friend be like: “Haan main… suno toh… magar who… tumne toh, lekin main… kabse ke…”

Also, when the non-vegetarians eat away all the veg food

“Maggi ke saath mazak nahi…”

Ramayana meme Rohit Shetty edition

Ramayana meme Virat Kohli edition

Have you been watching Ramayana? What do you think about these memes?

