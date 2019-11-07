e-paper
Ranveer Singh posts ‘what is mobile number,’ Nagpur Police dishes out witty reply. Wins Twitter

Retweeting Ranveer Singh’s post, the Nagpur City Police just wrote a number along with a telephone emoji.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagpur City Police’s reply on Ranveer Singh’s tweet is being applauded by many.
Nagpur City Police’s reply on Ranveer Singh’s tweet is being applauded by many. (HT)
         

Ranveer Singh is known for being an active Twitter user. The actor keeps his 12.9 million followers on the micro-blogging site hooked with his varied tweets. Case in point, his recent tweet is winning over people and they are dropping all sorts of comments on the post - including Nagpur City Police Department.

On November 6, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share his image. In the image, the Gully Boy star is seen dressed in retro-style pants and posing with a red landline telephone. Along with the image, he tweeted a few lines from the insanely famous ‘90s song - What is mobile number.

Though many dropped their responses and also tried finding an answer to the question, it was a response from Nagpur City Police’s Twitter handle which won people’s hearts.

Retweeting Ranveer Singh’s post, the Nagpur City Police just wrote a number along with a telephone emoji.

Nagpur City Police’s response on Ranveer Singh’s post has created quite a stir among people and it’s clear from over 25,000 likes the post has amassed till now. It also has over 5,300 retweets.

The tweet further attracted hilarious responses from many. While some just dropped funny comments, other hailed the police department for their witty reply.

What do you think of Nagpur City Police’s reply on Ranveer Singh’s post?

