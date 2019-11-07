Ranveer Singh posts ‘what is mobile number,’ Nagpur Police dishes out witty reply. Wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Ranveer Singh is known for being an active Twitter user. The actor keeps his 12.9 million followers on the micro-blogging site hooked with his varied tweets. Case in point, his recent tweet is winning over people and they are dropping all sorts of comments on the post - including Nagpur City Police Department.

On November 6, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share his image. In the image, the Gully Boy star is seen dressed in retro-style pants and posing with a red landline telephone. Along with the image, he tweeted a few lines from the insanely famous ‘90s song - What is mobile number.

Whattis mobile number?

Whattis your smile number?

Whattis your style number?

करूँ क्या dial number? pic.twitter.com/REfiqSTS95 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 6, 2019

Though many dropped their responses and also tried finding an answer to the question, it was a response from Nagpur City Police’s Twitter handle which won people’s hearts.

Retweeting Ranveer Singh’s post, the Nagpur City Police just wrote a number along with a telephone emoji.

Nagpur City Police’s response on Ranveer Singh’s post has created quite a stir among people and it’s clear from over 25,000 likes the post has amassed till now. It also has over 5,300 retweets.

The tweet further attracted hilarious responses from many. While some just dropped funny comments, other hailed the police department for their witty reply.

What do you think of Nagpur City Police’s reply on Ranveer Singh’s post?