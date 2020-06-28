e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rare chameleon rescued in Odisha, released later

Rare chameleon rescued in Odisha, released later

The chameleon was spotted by a member of a youth club from near an embankment of the river, which is adjacent to the village.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Jajpur, Odisha
The image shows the rare species of chameleon.
The image shows the rare species of chameleon.(ANI)
         

A rare species of Chameleon has been rescued in the Gobindpur village here.

The chameleon was spotted by a member of a youth club from near an embankment of the river, which is adjacent to the village.

One of the persons who caught the chameleon said, “We saw the chameleon near a tree in the morning and noticed that it was changing its colour, so we rescued it. It kept changing colour and appeared as brown on the ground and black on the floor.”

The forest department was informed and later with the help of a forester, the chameleon was released near a forest.

tags
top news
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
LIVE: Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
LIVE: Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In