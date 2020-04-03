Rare view of Himachal mountain range seen from Jalandhar. Pics stun Twitter, including Harbhajan Singh

it-s-viral

Highlights Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh was visible from Jalandhar, Punjab

Mesmerised people took to social media to share images

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted a picture too

The residents of Jalandhar city were left mesmerised on Friday thanks to an unbelievable sight. A sight for sore eyes, residents could see an absolutely clear view of the snow-covered mountains of the Dhauladhar range, which is a part of the Himalayan chain. Improved air quality following the nationwide lockdown made the stunning sight possible for residents of Jalandhar. Experts say with industries closed and no traffic on the roads, the air quality index has drastically improved.

Jalandhar residents shared that this is the first time they’re experiencing such beauty of nature. Some even claimed that this is the first time in several decades that the snow-covered mountains in Himachal Pradesh could be seen from Jalandhar.

People documented this spectacular incident and have flooded Twitter with pictures. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is among them.

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

With many sharing images of the wonderful sight seen in the city, ‘Jalandhar’ began trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets people have shared:

When people of #Jalandhar saw #Dhauladhar range first time ever. Dhualdhar’s mountain ranges lies at a distance of 213 kms from Jalandhar. This is how pollution made us blind !! PC Net. pic.twitter.com/Q0qNmaybJw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 3, 2020

An amazing view of Dhauladhar Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh from my home in Phagwara, Punjab about 235KM. Phagwara is improved air quality index #21daylockdown #PMModi #NatureHeals #Phagwara pic.twitter.com/sCKGr4VeN0 — Jatinder Kalsi (@jatinderzz) April 3, 2020

What nature was..

And what we had done to it🙂



This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal , seen after 30 years, from #Jalandhar(Punjab) after pollution drops to the lowest level in 30 years. This is approx. 200 km away straight.🙏 #pollution free #india pic.twitter.com/tVc062xreh — 🇮🇳RAHUL BHANDARI 🇮🇳 (@rahulbhandari22) April 3, 2020

What nature really is and how we screwed it up.



This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal, visible after 30 yrs, from Jalandhar (Punjab) after pollution drops to its lowest level. This is approx. 200 km away straight. #Lockdown21 #MotherNature #Global healing. pic.twitter.com/cvZqbWd6MR — Soul of a Warrior (@Deewalia) April 3, 2020

Rajnish Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar, said that when he went to the rooftop, he was left astonished as the range was peeking from behind the clouds. He then called his family to witness this amazing beauty of nature.

Same is the case with another resident, Baldev Singh. He explained it as a miracle of nature and added that it’s time for everyone to think about how they are disturbing the ecological balance of nature through pollution.