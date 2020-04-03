e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Rare view of Himachal mountain range seen from Jalandhar. Pics stun Twitter, including Harbhajan Singh

Rare view of Himachal mountain range seen from Jalandhar. Pics stun Twitter, including Harbhajan Singh

The Jalandhar residents shared that it’s the first time they’re experiencing such beauty of nature.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
The image shows the Himachal mountain range. (HT Photo/Pardeep Pandit)
         
Highlights
  • Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh was visible from Jalandhar, Punjab
  • Mesmerised people took to social media to share images
  • Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted a picture too

The residents of Jalandhar city were left mesmerised on Friday thanks to an unbelievable sight. A sight for sore eyes, residents could see an absolutely clear view of the snow-covered mountains of the Dhauladhar range, which is a part of the Himalayan chain. Improved air quality following the nationwide lockdown made the stunning sight possible for residents of Jalandhar. Experts say with industries closed and no traffic on the roads, the air quality index has drastically improved.

Jalandhar residents shared that this is the first time they’re experiencing such beauty of nature. Some even claimed that this is the first time in several decades that the snow-covered mountains in Himachal Pradesh could be seen from Jalandhar.

People documented this spectacular incident and have flooded Twitter with pictures. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is among them.

With many sharing images of the wonderful sight seen in the city, ‘Jalandhar’ began trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets people have shared:

Rajnish Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar, said that when he went to the rooftop, he was left astonished as the range was peeking from behind the clouds. He then called his family to witness this amazing beauty of nature.

Same is the case with another resident, Baldev Singh. He explained it as a miracle of nature and added that it’s time for everyone to think about how they are disturbing the ecological balance of nature through pollution.

Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Indore's 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
'Don't do this': Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
'Can tag me & Mahi also': Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Misleading forwards spread after PM Modi's message, PIB tweets in response
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
