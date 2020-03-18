e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Reddit cannot agree on this ‘ultimate lift protection against coronavirus’. What do you think?

Reddit cannot agree on this ‘ultimate lift protection against coronavirus’. What do you think?

This particular building’s management team has come up with an interesting way to keep the cases of novel coronavirus at bay. But does Reddit fully agree on the ingeniousness of this method?

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:50 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a man using a toothpick picked up from a makeshift toothpick holder placed next to the lift’s control panel to press the up button.
The video shows a man using a toothpick picked up from a makeshift toothpick holder placed next to the lift's control panel to press the up button. (ColdSunnyMorning//official Reddit)
         

The rising cases of Covid-19 around the globe have some people staying indoors and partake in rigorous hand washing routines. This particular building’s management team has come up with an interesting way to try and keep the cases of novel coronavirus at bay. But does Reddit fully agree on the ingeniousness of this method?

The video which is 25-second long was shared on the ‘funny’ subreddit recently under the caption “the ultimate lift protection against coronavirus”. It shows a man using a toothpick picked up from a makeshift toothpick holder placed next to the lift’s control panel to press the up button. Once the lift arrives, he steps in and uses the same toothpick to press the button to his desired floor. After this, he disposes the toothpick in another provisional toothpick bin attached next to the control panel inside the lift. The clip already has 7,100 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

The ultimate lift protection against coronavirus from r/funny

Though this isn’t the first ‘out-of-the-box’ way people have tried to restrict contact with surfaces touched by many since advisories about the virus broke out, this method has got Reddit users split about its real effectiveness. One person ominously commented, “Just one sneeze in their general direction”. While another asked, “Ok so, what if someone coughs on the toothpicks”?

These valid questions were answered by another Reddit user who said, “bring your own toothpick in case evil people touch or spit on those toothpicks”. Another amusingly commented, “Don’t be a prick, use the pick”.

While the community couldn’t reach a consensus on the general usefulness of this unique lift summoning method, they did unanimously decide that washing one’s hands was a healthy practice during a pandemic.

One comment read, “just wash your hands and don’t touch your face like a responsible human being”. And we couldn’t agree more!

While it is lots of fun to see people get creative during these trying times, it is also important to follow general guidelines to stay safe.

What do you think of this method?

Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
