Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu, Kiren Rijiju: How people are taking part in WHO’s safehands challenge

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:27 IST

A range of renowned personalities from different walks of life are now taking part in the Safehands challenge and there’s a very good reason why you should do it too. Started by World Health Organisation (WHO), it’s all about promoting the proper hand-washing practices to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.

WHO took to Twitter to share a video on how one should actually wash their hands. The video details a total of eleven easy steps that one should follow in order to fight the pandemic.

For this challenge, the participant needs to wash their hands following the steps by WHO and then nominate others to take it up.

Take a look at the video to know how it should be done:

There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including 👐 washing with 🧼 & 💦 or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean 👐 to fight #coronavirus.

Join the challenge & share your 👐 washing video! pic.twitter.com/l7MDw1mwDl — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 13, 2020

The trend quickly captured the attention of celebrities worldwide, including India. And now, several Bollywood stars, sports personalities, and politicians have come forward to be a part of this challenge and spread awareness.

“#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!” Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone tweeted. She also nominated tennis player Roger Federer, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and cricketer Virat Kohli to take up the challenge.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Celebrated badminton player P.V. Sindhu participated in the challenge and wrote that everyone can help in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. She also urged people to wash their hands properly. And, she nominated Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju, tennis star Sania Mirza, and ace cricketer Virat Kohli to try it out.

Kiren Rijiju took up the challenge and wrote that together people can “definitely” stop the spread of the pandemic. To carry forward the challenge, he nominated Union Minister Smriti Irani, table tennis player Manika Batra, and singer Adnan Sami.

Sachin Tendulkar also took up WHO’s safehands challenge. “We are all cornered about coronavirus. To stop this virus from spreading one simple thing that we can do is keep our hands clean. Make sure to always wash your hands for at least 20 seconds,” reads former cricketer’s tweet when translated from Hindi.

Are you taking part in safehands challenge?

