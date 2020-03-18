e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu, Kiren Rijiju: How people are taking part in WHO’s safehands challenge

Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu, Kiren Rijiju: How people are taking part in WHO’s safehands challenge

WHO took to Twitter to share a video on how one should actually wash their hands.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Renowned personalities are taking part in WHO’s safehands challenge.
Renowned personalities are taking part in WHO’s safehands challenge. (Screengrab)
         
Highlights
  • WHO shared a video showing correct ways of washing hands
  • They rolled it out in form of an online challenge
  • Several people are taking part in the safehands challenge

A range of renowned personalities from different walks of life are now taking part in the Safehands challenge and there’s a very good reason why you should do it too. Started by World Health Organisation (WHO), it’s all about promoting the proper hand-washing practices to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.

WHO took to Twitter to share a video on how one should actually wash their hands. The video details a total of eleven easy steps that one should follow in order to fight the pandemic.

For this challenge, the participant needs to wash their hands following the steps by WHO and then nominate others to take it up.

Take a look at the video to know how it should be done:

The trend quickly captured the attention of celebrities worldwide, including India. And now, several Bollywood stars, sports personalities, and politicians have come forward to be a part of this challenge and spread awareness.

“#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!” Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone tweeted. She also nominated tennis player Roger Federer, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and cricketer Virat Kohli to take up the challenge.

Celebrated badminton player P.V. Sindhu participated in the challenge and wrote that everyone can help in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. She also urged people to wash their hands properly. And, she nominated Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju, tennis star Sania Mirza, and ace cricketer Virat Kohli to try it out.

Kiren Rijiju took up the challenge and wrote that together people can “definitely” stop the spread of the pandemic. To carry forward the challenge, he nominated Union Minister Smriti Irani, table tennis player Manika Batra, and singer Adnan Sami.

Sachin Tendulkar also took up WHO’s safehands challenge. “We are all cornered about coronavirus. To stop this virus from spreading one simple thing that we can do is keep our hands clean. Make sure to always wash your hands for at least 20 seconds,” reads former cricketer’s tweet when translated from Hindi.

Are you taking part in safehands challenge?

Also Read | This hand washing dance by Kerala Police is going viral. Seen it yet?

tags
top news
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news