Home / It's Viral / Redditors asked about weirdest compliments they've got. Replies are interesting

Redditors asked about weirdest compliments they’ve got. Replies are interesting

The question has been answered by several Redditors who didn’t hold back while sharing the bizarre compliments they’ve received.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:48 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Reddit post is dedicated to those strange compliments.
The Reddit post is dedicated to those strange compliments.(Unsplash)
         

Who doesn’t like receiving compliments? Just a few sweet words can easily brighten up someone’s day and put a smile on their face. However, a compliment which is confusing can leave you thinking about it for quite a long time. This Reddit post is dedicated to those strange compliments.

A question on the ‘Ask Reddit’ subreddit asked people, “What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever been given?” Shared on November 16, the post has collected over 63,000 upvotes.

What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever been given? from r/AskReddit

The question has been answered by several Redditors who didn’t hold back while sharing the bizarre compliments they’ve received.

“I work retail and was told this by a customer, ‘you’re so nice, you must have been bullied in high school’,” shared an individual. “Random stranger while I was on a run: ‘NICE NECK’. I’m not saying I believe in vampires, but I made sure my windows were all locked that night,” posted another.

Here are some more answers shared by Redditors:

What’s the strangest compliment you have received?

