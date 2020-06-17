e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Remember the roller coaster riding teddy bears? They’re back with ‘sloth’ friends for a fun day out

Remember the roller coaster riding teddy bears? They’re back with ‘sloth’ friends for a fun day out

This over-a-minute-long video shows the stuffed toys having an awesome time as the ride goes round and round.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows teddy bears and sloth toys on a ride.
The image shows teddy bears and sloth toys on a ride. (YouTube/@Walibi Holland)
         

In case you are looking for a video that can instantly make your lips curl up in a smile, you’re at the right place. Here’s a video, which you didn’t know you needed, of teddy bears enjoying the super swing ride in ‘Walibi Holland’ a Dutch theme park.

Some of you may remember it’s the same park that shared a video of teddy bears on roller coaster a few days ago on YouTube. Now they are back with this new video and what’s even more interesting is that this time the teddy bears aren’t alone – they have the toy sloth ‘friends’ that are enjoying the ride too.

This over-a-minute-long-absolutely-cute video shows the stuffed toys having an awesome time as the ride goes round and round.

Since being shared just a few days back, the video has gathered over 22,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. From calling the riders cute to writing how the video lifted up their mood, people shared different comments on the post.

“Nice to see that they brought some friends along,” joked a YouTube user. “This lifted up my entire crappy day,” expressed another. “It’s a bear takeover! Keep these going, please,” expressed a third. “Thank you Walibi Holland for making my day,” commented a fourth Twitter user and thanked the park.

“Beautiful keep these wonderful videos coming,” wrote an individual and we certainly won’t mind such wholesome content.

What do you think of the video?

