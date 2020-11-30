e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Replies to ‘Why you are happy today’ in these videos are simply heartwarming. You may relate too

Replies to ‘Why you are happy today’ in these videos are simply heartwarming. You may relate too

The responses are too heartwarming to miss.

Nov 30, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab from one of the wholesome videos.
The image is a screengrab from one of the wholesome videos.(Instagram/@onereason.uk)
         

If your mood could use a little boost, then these videos shared on an Instagram profile maybe just what you need. Called OneReason, the profile is filled with videos of someone asking people to share the reason behind their happiness. It’s the replies, that are so simple yet heartwarming, that they may win you over. You may even end up relating to some or all of them.

This street performer told to the host that he is just happy to see them. He then goes on to explain how he loves it when people approach him to have a chat.

As for this duo, one of them is happy because of the dry weather and the other because he is having chocolate. That is something which makes most people happy, especially during winter. Won’t you agree?

This person from China shared some big news and said the reason behind his happiness is the job that he recently landed.

As for these friends, they are just happy to see each other:

This person has probably the sweetest response as he said he’s glad to go home early from work:

This person’s reply will probably speak to your soul if you are a doggo* lovers as he said he is happy to see the dogs in the park:

What made you happy today?

