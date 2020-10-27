e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Reporter keeps calm after bird swoops unexpectedly on him before live telecast

Reporter keeps calm after bird swoops unexpectedly on him before live telecast

Nine Network reporter, Brett McLeod, was preparing for his live cross outdoors when the crow-like bird dived at his face.

Oct 27, 2020
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhuy
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhuy
SYDNEY
The magpie swooped on Brett McLeod moments before a live bulletin.
The magpie swooped on Brett McLeod moments before a live bulletin.(Twitter/@Brett_McLeod)
         

A magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening bulletin.

Nine Network reporter, Brett McLeod, was preparing for his live cross outdoors when the crow-like bird dived at his face but he quickly regained his composure and delivered his piece to the camera.

The black-and-white Australian magpie, not related to the European magpies famous for taking glittering treasures for their nests, tend to attack anyone who comes close to their suburban nests.

Spring is widely known as the ‘swooping season’ to Australians when birds, mostly magpies, attack humans and even other birds when they stray too close while its fledglings hatch and nest.

People use umbrellas or don protective headwear while at parks and open spaces to protect themselves.

