Rescue tale of Roho the orphaned baby elephant melts people’s hearts. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:58 IST

There are many types of videos on the Internet, among them are some which one can’t scroll past without watching at least once. This clip showing the one-year “rescueversary” of Roho the little orphaned elephant perfectly fits that category. It is one such clip which may melt your heart into a puddle.

Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Twitter profile, the clip shows Roho’s journey from being rescued to finding a home amid other elephants.

This video documents the time from when he was initially rescued, back in 2019, to how his life has been since. It also shows the happy little one playing with the other jumbos.

“Today is Roho’s 1 year #rescueversary. He was found huddled by the body of his deceased mother in 2019. Now he has a loving home with us until he’s ready to return to the wild,” informs the caption. The post is complete with a blog link that details Roho’s story.

Check out the video here:

Today is Roho's 1 year #rescueversary. He was found huddled by the body of his deceased mother in 2019. Now he has a loving home with us until he’s ready to return to the wild. Your donations helped make this possible! https://t.co/u5yNXc0IVv pic.twitter.com/XxUmupmu0C — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) October 16, 2020

Posted on October 16, the clip has garnered over 9,300 views along with more than 1,500 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over the tiny elephant and the heartwarming rescue story. Many also dropped appreciative comments about the trust’s noble initiative to save elephants.

Aww my gorgeous little Roho! I didn't realise though that he had the same rescueversary as my other ele Tamiyoi! What a coincidence! Thank you for taking such great care of them and giving them a second chance to be where they belong, in the wild! — Eloise (@Eloise933) October 16, 2020

Happy #rescueversary Roho 💕💕💕. You're my daughter's baby. We will continue to support you for as long as we can so hopefully forever. 🤍 from 🇨🇦. — Serena Mary Daly 🇨🇦🇮🇪🇨🇦🐘 (@SerenaMaryDaly) October 16, 2020

What a confident little darling he is now. Good job guys! — victoria oliver (@victori81419123) October 17, 2020

Thank you for giving this sweet love a happy ending 😍🐘 — Abbey Scott △̶ (@AbbeyScott16) October 16, 2020

What are your thoughts on this adorable rescued baby elephant?