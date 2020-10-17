e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rescue tale of Roho the orphaned baby elephant melts people’s hearts. Watch

Rescue tale of Roho the orphaned baby elephant melts people’s hearts. Watch

This video documents the time from when Roho was initially rescued, back in 2019, to how his life has been since.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:58 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Roho the baby elephant.
The image shows Roho the baby elephant.(Twitter@SheldrickTrust)
         

There are many types of videos on the Internet, among them are some which one can’t scroll past without watching at least once. This clip showing the one-year “rescueversary” of Roho the little orphaned elephant perfectly fits that category. It is one such clip which may melt your heart into a puddle.

Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Twitter profile, the clip shows Roho’s journey from being rescued to finding a home amid other elephants.

This video documents the time from when he was initially rescued, back in 2019, to how his life has been since. It also shows the happy little one playing with the other jumbos.

“Today is Roho’s 1 year #rescueversary. He was found huddled by the body of his deceased mother in 2019. Now he has a loving home with us until he’s ready to return to the wild,” informs the caption. The post is complete with a blog link that details Roho’s story.

Check out the video here:

Posted on October 16, the clip has garnered over 9,300 views along with more than 1,500 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over the tiny elephant and the heartwarming rescue story. Many also dropped appreciative comments about the trust’s noble initiative to save elephants.

What are your thoughts on this adorable rescued baby elephant?

tags
top news
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In