Restaurant finds rare blue lobster in shipment, plans to donate it

Restaurant owner Nathan Nickerson was in for a surprise when he opened a shipment of lobsters earlier this week. It’s because, inside the package, he discovered a rare electric blue lobster.

Nickerson took to Facebook to share images of the creature. In the post he wrote that “Only 1 (lobster) in every 2 million (lobsters) is blue,” and also invited people to come to his restaurant to see this unusual creature.

For past few days, Nickerson has kept it on display at his restaurant, reports the CNN. Eventually, he plans to donate it to an aquarium, further adding that he wants the lobster to “stay alive and stay safe.”

“I want the children to see ... (and) be interested in marine life and this is one way to get them excited about it,” Nickerson told CNN. “Maybe one can become the next marine biologist,” he added.

Many commented on the Facebook post appreciating that fact that he is donating the lobster. Also, a few people asked about the name of the blue lobster to which Nickerson replied that it’s named “Baby Blue.” Here are how others reacted:

Lobsters are typically reddish brown or greenish brown in colour. The rare blue colour of this lobster comes from a genetic defect, according to the CNN.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:45 IST