Dog ‘drives’ car, spins it in reverse. Video sparks reactions

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 18:58 IST

Residents of a neighbourhood in Florida were left irked when they spotted a car spinning in reverse. However, their irritation soon turned into surprise and amazement when they noticed the ‘driver’ – it was a dog.

The pooch, named Max, got locked inside the car when his human stepped outside of the vehicle for few minutes and accidentally closed the door. It’s probably in an attempt to get out, the dog ended up hitting the shifter into reverse causing the car to rotate in circles. And, this unusual incident unfolded not for a few minutes but a whole hour, reports CNN.

Ultimately, the four-legged creature’s ‘joy ride’ slowed down when the car hit a mailbox, followed by some garbage cans. After that, the police – who reached the scene after being called by the residents – were able to bring out the large black Labrador retriever ‘driver’ out of the car.

Thankfully, no one was injured but the car suffered minor damages. Also, Max appeared “fine, healthy and happy” after his driving adventure.

A video of the spinning vehicle was also captured which was later shared on Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Facebook page.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. “Not that bad of driving for a dog! Pretty talented!” joked a Facebook user. “Kind of funny but I’m glad everyone, except the mailbox, were ok,” commented another. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all,” wrote a third.

“At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I’m like, ‘Ok, what’re they doing?’” Sabol, an onlooker, told CNN. Eventually, she spotted the dog and watched this weird incident unfold before her eyes. She, however, was impressed by the incident. “They should give that thing a license,” she added.

