Home / It's Viral / Sachin Tendulkar’s special message to Class 7 student who drew his painting

Sachin Tendulkar’s special message to Class 7 student who drew his painting

“It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti!” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:55 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The painting made by Class 7 student Srushti.
The painting made by Class 7 student Srushti. (Twitter/@DrNivale)
         

Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled a young fan’s wish of getting a message from the cricket icon. Tendulkar posted the sweetest words for this fan after he saw a painting she made of him.

Twitter user Dr Arun Nivale Patil shared an adorable video of his daughter Srushti holding the painting she drew of Tendulkar.

In the clip addressed to Sachin Tendulkar, Srushti mentions that she’s a Class 7 student from Nanded, Maharashtra. She further says that she’s a big fan of his and made this painting, adding that she would love if he shares his thoughts on it.

“Respected Sachin sir, my daughter Srushti made a painting of you. Please give your blessing for her,” wrote Patil in his tweet.

Tendulkar not only noticed the post but also shared the sweetest message for Srushti.

“It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti! I’m sure you’re getting better each day & will make your parents proud. Thanks for sharing this & my best wishes to all of you,” he wrote in his tweet.

Within an hour of being posted, the tweet has collected over 5,000 likes and many comments.

“Super painting sir,” wrote an individual. “What a beautiful gesture Sachin sir,” added another.

This isn’t the first time Sachin Tendulkar has posted a reply or shared a message for his fan. In February, he wished the ‘very best’ to a 10-month-old fan.

