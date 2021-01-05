e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Salon owner offers free haircuts to celebrate birth of daughter in Gwalior

Salon owner offers free haircuts to celebrate birth of daughter in Gwalior

Salman’s daughter was born on December 26 last year.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
A poster was also installed outside the shop announcing that “free services will be available to customers on January 4 to welcome the birth of a girl child at our home”.
A poster was also installed outside the shop announcing that “free services will be available to customers on January 4 to welcome the birth of a girl child at our home”.(ANI)
         

A salon owner offered free hair cuts to customers at his three salons in Gwalior on Monday to celebrate the birth of a girl child.

“Through the step, I want to give a message that the birth of a daughter brings immense happiness. People should not be sad on the birth of a girl child,” said Salman, the salon owner.

A poster was also installed outside the shop announcing that “free services will be available to customers on January 4 to welcome the birth of a girl child at our home”.

“People usually get sad when a girl child takes birth at their home. We decided to make all our three shops free on January 4 to show people that they should feel happy about the birth of a child irrespective of its gender,” Salman added.

Salman’s daughter was born on December 26 last year.

“We have served 70 to 80 people for free today which is worth Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500,” he said.

Customers also lauded the move by the salon owner. “It gives a positive message to the society that we all should celebrate the birth of girl child,” a customer said.

tags
top news
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Sourav Ganguly fit enough to fly plane, run marathon: Dr Devi Shetty
Sourav Ganguly fit enough to fly plane, run marathon: Dr Devi Shetty
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 to get Tripper Navigation, new colour scheme
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 to get Tripper Navigation, new colour scheme
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In