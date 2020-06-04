Sand artist’s heart-wrenching tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala will make you teary-eyed

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:25 IST

After the heart-breaking and barbaric incident in which a pregnant elephant that was killed in Kerela, netizens have voiced out their disgust and demanded for justice for the innocent animal. Adding to the many voicing their condemnation is sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who created a tribute to the elephant and her unborn baby along with a message.

Posted on Twitter, Pattnaik shared a photo of his creation that shows a mama elephant with her baby. The two animals can be seen lying on the ground as the baby elephant’s trunk is intertwined with its mother. “Humanity has failed again... One of my SandArt on save #Elephant,” says the caption shared along with a picture of the sand art.

Humanity has failed again...........

One of my SandArt on save #Elephant. pic.twitter.com/nzcM4PNDvr — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 3, 2020

Pattnaik posted another tweet of the sand sculpture:

Shame shame shame to humanity . Humanity has failed again...........

Save #Elephant. My SandArt at puri beach. pic.twitter.com/7J5A1OT1fh — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 4, 2020

While one tweet has collected over 63,000 likes and more than 11,000 rettweets in 19 hours, the other one has received some 10,000 likes. Netizens poured in comments slamming the cruel incident.

“Pain, just pain and tears,” writes a Twitter user. “Such an inhuman act. It’s a shame to be called human beings doing such things,” expresses another. “We must change our minds, our govt must take serious action on these un-educated, immoral people, punish them the same way they punished innocent animals. Also govt must start a plan where animals can be adopted and build more shelters,” says a third.

“You have brought that pain and sorrow of the elephant so beautifully in your sand art. Tears came to my eyes seeing this,” comments a fourth.

Some netizens shared heart-wrenching artworks dedicated to the mama and baby elephant.

Literacy rate doesn't reflected in humanity pic.twitter.com/9DRPkvlMKZ — Kinjal Patel 🇮🇳 (@kinjalnsp) June 4, 2020

The pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers. Forest officials reported that the animal was spotted standing in the river for some time in an attempt to get relief from the pain before it died.

Also Read | Ratan Tata shares moving post on pregnant elephant killed in Kerala. ‘Justice needs to prevail,’ he says