Scary moment injured leopard attacks man clicking its pics in West Bengal. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:27 IST

The frightening moment an injured female leopard attacked a man, who was clicking its pictures, has left many shocked online. The incident took place in the Falakata area of Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Monday.

The leopard was left injured when a speeding vehicle hit it at Dalgaon tea estate at around 10 am while it was crossing the Asian Highway from nearby Dalgaon forest.

Moments later, locals gathered and started clicking pictures of the leopard. This agitated the animal and it pounced on the man.

The video of the incident shows the man extending his arms towards the leopard in order to get a picture. The animal, lying almost motionless moments earlier, suddenly pounces on the man as others run away. The man is then seeing struggling to free himself from the leopard’s grip. Thankfully, he manages to get away and runs away from the animal.

#WATCH West Bengal: An injured leopard attacked a man who was clicking its pictures in Alipurduar. The man sustained minor injuries, leopard has been taken for treatment and will be released in the wild after it recovers. pic.twitter.com/Jok8UFNrWw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

“The Jaldapara National Park authority has rescued the leopard and will provide her with treatment. Once the leopard is healthy, the authority will release her in the jungle,” said Pritam Roy, Beat Officer.

The leopard sustained heavy injuries on its right leg and head.

The man also sustained minor injuries.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 16:11 IST