e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019

Scary moment injured leopard attacks man clicking its pics in West Bengal. Watch

The video of the incident shows the man extending his arms towards the leopard in order to get a picture.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A speeding vehicle left the leopard injured. Moments later, locals gathered and started clicking its pictures .
A speeding vehicle left the leopard injured. Moments later, locals gathered and started clicking its pictures . (Twitter/ANI)
         

The frightening moment an injured female leopard attacked a man, who was clicking its pictures, has left many shocked online. The incident took place in the Falakata area of Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Monday.

The leopard was left injured when a speeding vehicle hit it at Dalgaon tea estate at around 10 am while it was crossing the Asian Highway from nearby Dalgaon forest.

Moments later, locals gathered and started clicking pictures of the leopard. This agitated the animal and it pounced on the man.

The video of the incident shows the man extending his arms towards the leopard in order to get a picture. The animal, lying almost motionless moments earlier, suddenly pounces on the man as others run away. The man is then seeing struggling to free himself from the leopard’s grip. Thankfully, he manages to get away and runs away from the animal.

“The Jaldapara National Park authority has rescued the leopard and will provide her with treatment. Once the leopard is healthy, the authority will release her in the jungle,” said Pritam Roy, Beat Officer.

The leopard sustained heavy injuries on its right leg and head.

The man also sustained minor injuries.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 16:11 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Chandrayaan-2 Live UpdatesSSC CGL 2018 ResultPooja BatraKBC 11 Premiere HighlightsAkhilesh Singh
    don't miss