Scary video of Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida goes viral. Is it real?

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:05 IST

A video, supposedly showing Hurricane Dorian approaching Miami, Florida, is circulating online for past few days. The video appears to show a large swirling and scary looking cloud apparently hovering over the city. Most of the netizens who shared the video wrote that it’s Hurricane Dorian that’s hovering over Florida. Some even wrote that the video is captured in Bahamas. Collectively, the video has amassed millions of views as it was shared by several people.

Here are some of the posts shared by people:

A view of Hurricane Dorian 🌪 from the coasts of Florida. pic.twitter.com/1CgHofJ2LG — Physics-astronomy.org (@OrgPhysics) September 6, 2019

Multiple reverse image searches revealed that the video is not captured in Florida or Bahamas. Turns out, it’s not even real – it’s an animated clip.

The image of the city used in the video is a stock image and gives an aerial view of Miami Beach skyline, Florida. The image of the cloud is from a storm that took place in 2016. The two images were merged and then animated to form the video.

The video, in fact, was shared on an Instagram page - theglitch.og - a few months back in May. Also, another Instagram user shared the same video on his profile.

In conclusion, the video is not of Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida or Bahamas and it’s not real but animated.

