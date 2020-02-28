e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Sea lions rescued off California coast find new home at Hawaii’s Sea Life Park

Sea lions rescued off California coast find new home at Hawaii’s Sea Life Park

The sea lions are 3-year-old females named Niblet and Brawler.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:54 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
HONOLULU
Niblet and Brawler, the sea lions that have come to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii.
Niblet and Brawler, the sea lions that have come to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii. (AP)
         

Two sea lions rescued off the coast of California are making their debut at a new home in a Hawaii aquatic park.

The sea lions named Niblet and Brawler are 3-year-old females and joined the aquatic attractions at Sea Life Park on Oahu Wednesday, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

They were separately rescued by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine animals back to the wild.

After a quarantine and health care they were transferred to the park in Waimanalo, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) from Honolulu. A traditional Hawaiian blessing to welcome them is scheduled for Sunday.

“They’re little ambassadors because they have an incredible story to tell,” said Sea Life Park curator Jeff Pawloski.

Animal park curator Jeff Pawloski feeds Niblet, left, and Brawler at Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii.
Animal park curator Jeff Pawloski feeds Niblet, left, and Brawler at Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii. ( AP )

The sea lions were rescued during what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration refers to as an “unusual mortality event” involving a significant number of pups and yearlings that were stranded from 2013 to 2017.

The causes of the Southern California stranding event remain unknown, but the NOAA suspects a change in the availability of sea lion prey was a contributing factor.

Niblet, the smaller of the sea lions, was first rescued in January 2017 at Huntington Beach, California. The malnourished pup was cared for and released about seven months later, but found again in January 2018 with low weight.

Brawler was rescued in May 2017 from Dana Point, California.

After rehabilitating her, the center implanted a microchip and released the sea lion in September but found her four days later, nearly lifeless with her eyes nearly glossed over. Scientists determined she is about 70% blind.

Niblet and Brawler will be on display at the park’s new Sea Lion Nursery Pool.

The pair will be part of the park’s educational program and given training to provide them basic care, but will not be “circus performers,” the park said.

tags
top news
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news