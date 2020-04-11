e-paper
It's Viral / Seems like this cat mom just adopted a new hooman family. Watch

Seems like this cat mom just adopted a new hooman family. Watch

Oh, how good must it feel to be chosen for such love and affection.

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:12 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows the cat along with its kitten.
The video shows the cat along with its kitten. (Reddit/callmecourtnay)
         

Looking for a tale full of compassion with a happy ending to brighten up your day? Well, search no further! This story of a single cat mom adopting a new hooman family is here to cheer you up.

This just over 20-second-long clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on April 10. It has tellingly been captioned, “There’s a stray cat that hangs out around my neighbourhood. We give her food and water and she accompanies us on our daily walks. Over the last week, she has been extremely clingy and affectionate. She hardly ever leaves our porch. Today after our walk, she brought us her kitten. I feel so honoured”.

The video starts with the mother cat walking towards the camera. The little kitten trails behind its mum. The person recording says, “Aw, our kitty has a baby. She brought us her baby”. By the end of the recording, the mother cat crosses over towards the hooman for some lovely petting.

This post currently has almost 1.3 lakh upvotes and over 1,600 comments.

There’s a stray cat that hangs out around my neighborhood. We give her food and water and she accompanies us on our daily walks. Over the last week, she has been extremely clingy and affectionate. She hardly ever leaves our porch. Today after our walk, she brought us her kitten. I feel so honored. from r/aww

Here is what Redditors had to say about this new family formation. One person wrote, “I love this story. Started my day off with a smile”. While another said, “She adopted you”.

“I would be looking around for more kittens”, informed somebody on the thread. To which the original poster responded with, “That’s what we were thinking too. Do you think she’d eventually bring the rest”?

“Congrats you now own a cat and a kitten. They have adopted you as their family. Take care of them”, read one comment.

Oh, how good must it feel to be chosen for such love and affection! What are your thoughts on this sweet new family?

