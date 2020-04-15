‘Send pet pics,’ demanded Twitter. Netizens obliged in these adorable tweets

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:30 IST

There aren’t too many things one can do while sitting at home but the Internet has taken care of that and how! Social media is a treasure trove of fun trends, challenges and tweet threads of interesting content. And the latest thing that’s got people’s attention is a thread started by Twitter’s official handle. Need your mood bettered? Look no further than this thread which is a collection of some incredible pictures guaranteed to make your day, your month or even your year.

Twitter’s official handle posted, “Send pet pics” and tweeple obliged. The thread displays some of the most wholesome content on the micro-blogging site. Twitter has been keeping a tally on the comments and replied to some with hilarious comments as well.

Send pet pics — Twitter (@Twitter) April 13, 2020

The tweet has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and here are some of our favourite replies on it:

“Paint me like one of your French kittens,” Twitter wrote about this kitty and a better reference hasn’t been made.

And shine it does!

This is my time to shine pic.twitter.com/1qFGY7dZoS — irrelavant 💫 (@floofdj) April 13, 2020

Just look at those puppy eyes!

cutest dog in the world pic.twitter.com/keEW3RbwLe — ♕⁷ (@TAESUNlVERSE) April 13, 2020

Trust man’s best friend to remind you that you can do better…

Boop!

And here’s a doggo in the busiest spot of the world

The list will be unending and it’s impossible to fit all the cute beings in one article. So why don’t you check out the thread and find your best pick?