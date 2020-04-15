e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Send pet pics,’ demanded Twitter. Netizens obliged in these adorable tweets

‘Send pet pics,’ demanded Twitter. Netizens obliged in these adorable tweets

The thread displays some of the most wholesome content on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:30 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Need your mood bettered? Look no further than this thread.
Need your mood bettered? Look no further than this thread. (Twitter/@PescaraCalcio)
         

There aren’t too many things one can do while sitting at home but the Internet has taken care of that and how! Social media is a treasure trove of fun trends, challenges and tweet threads of interesting content. And the latest thing that’s got people’s attention is a thread started by Twitter’s official handle. Need your mood bettered? Look no further than this thread which is a collection of some incredible pictures guaranteed to make your day, your month or even your year.

Twitter’s official handle posted, “Send pet pics” and tweeple obliged. The thread displays some of the most wholesome content on the micro-blogging site. Twitter has been keeping a tally on the comments and replied to some with hilarious comments as well.

The tweet has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and here are some of our favourite replies on it:

“Paint me like one of your French kittens,” Twitter wrote about this kitty and a better reference hasn’t been made.

And shine it does!

Just look at those puppy eyes!

Trust man’s best friend to remind you that you can do better…

Boop!

And here’s a doggo in the busiest spot of the world

The list will be unending and it’s impossible to fit all the cute beings in one article. So why don’t you check out the thread and find your best pick?

