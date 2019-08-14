e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

She asked for ‘worst architecture’ pics. Twitter obliged with hilarious results

These design and architecture fails will make you LOL

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It all started when Twitter user Sarah Schauer shared one such design fail.
It all started when Twitter user Sarah Schauer shared one such design fail. (Twitter/@SJSchauer)
         

When it comes to design and architecture, the Internet can offer some gorgeous ideas - exquisitely constructed buildings, wonderfully set-up rooms, homes styled according to the owners taste and needs, the works. However, the Internet can also offer exceptionally unique designs that may leave you confused and saying “you had one job!” This tweet offers pretty much that and chances are you’ll be laughing going through the thread.

It all started when Twitter user Sarah Schauer shared one such design fail. “Reply with the worst design/architecture picture you have,” she tweeted.

And Twitter didn’t disappoint. Her tweet is flooded with several such fails that’ll baffle you and have you laughing out loud. Schauer’s post since being shared on August 11 has collected over 1.8 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 51,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

Here are some of the mind-blowing fails shared by tweeple.

This nightmarish placement of a jungle gym

This kitchen-cum-bathroom for when you want cook while bathing

A toilet slide, because why not?

“An emergency stop, and you’re on your way again,” says a Twitter user about this masterpiece.

Umm…

You had one job!

Spot the problem

Last week, a picture of a bizarre bathroom without any walls left Twitter shocked.

Which of these made you laugh the most?

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:01 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss