She asked for ‘worst architecture’ pics. Twitter obliged with hilarious results

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:01 IST

When it comes to design and architecture, the Internet can offer some gorgeous ideas - exquisitely constructed buildings, wonderfully set-up rooms, homes styled according to the owners taste and needs, the works. However, the Internet can also offer exceptionally unique designs that may leave you confused and saying “you had one job!” This tweet offers pretty much that and chances are you’ll be laughing going through the thread.

It all started when Twitter user Sarah Schauer shared one such design fail. “Reply with the worst design/architecture picture you have,” she tweeted.

reply with the worst design/architecture picture you have pic.twitter.com/ELhQc9rslY — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) 10 August 2019

And Twitter didn’t disappoint. Her tweet is flooded with several such fails that’ll baffle you and have you laughing out loud. Schauer’s post since being shared on August 11 has collected over 1.8 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 51,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

Here are some of the mind-blowing fails shared by tweeple.

This nightmarish placement of a jungle gym

This kitchen-cum-bathroom for when you want cook while bathing

A toilet slide, because why not?

love a toilet slide pic.twitter.com/nqTx1TNvMD — 🌻deven🌻 (@lil_kombucha) 11 August 2019

“An emergency stop, and you’re on your way again,” says a Twitter user about this masterpiece.

Umm…

Ironic pic.twitter.com/0e6yUJ4Z2n — George Yang ➡️ PAX West (@Yinyangfooey) 11 August 2019

You had one job!

Spot the problem

make mid-wee eye contact to assert your dominance pic.twitter.com/rZr6QHDpJK — Henny (@hennyyrose) 11 August 2019

Last week, a picture of a bizarre bathroom without any walls left Twitter shocked.

Which of these made you laugh the most?

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:01 IST