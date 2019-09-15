e-paper
Karnataka man’s unique garden preserves 500 types of herbal plants, some previously considered extinct

B.Venkatagiri wants to transfer the knowledge about herbal plants to the young generation.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Shivamogga
B.Venkatagiri planted and preserved close to 500 plants.
B.Venkatagiri planted and preserved close to 500 plants. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A city-based environmentalist, B.Venkatagiri has exemplified his dedication and concern for environmental causes by planting and preserving about 500 herbal plants and creating an extensive garden at his house. The 73-year-old Venkatagiri has also travelled across Karnataka to teach the importance of herbal plants.

He has also collected over 1500 varieties of seeds, considered extinct. Sharing details of his achievement, Venkatagiri told ANI, “I did this as I have to transfer the knowledge to the young generation. I travelled across Karnataka and collected these breeds. I have created a religious method of growing herbal plants like Navagrahavana, Nandanavana, Nakshatravana, Pavitra Vana, Ashwini Vana with special plants mentioned in our sacred texts”, he added.

Images of Venkatagiri and his unique garden were shared on Twitter too:

Expectedly, tweeple dropped different comments on the post:

He also visits schools and colleges for herbal plants exhibition to showcase his garden plants to the younger generation.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 09:54 IST

