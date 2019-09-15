Karnataka man’s unique garden preserves 500 types of herbal plants, some previously considered extinct

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:12 IST

A city-based environmentalist, B.Venkatagiri has exemplified his dedication and concern for environmental causes by planting and preserving about 500 herbal plants and creating an extensive garden at his house. The 73-year-old Venkatagiri has also travelled across Karnataka to teach the importance of herbal plants.

He has also collected over 1500 varieties of seeds, considered extinct. Sharing details of his achievement, Venkatagiri told ANI, “I did this as I have to transfer the knowledge to the young generation. I travelled across Karnataka and collected these breeds. I have created a religious method of growing herbal plants like Navagrahavana, Nandanavana, Nakshatravana, Pavitra Vana, Ashwini Vana with special plants mentioned in our sacred texts”, he added.

Images of Venkatagiri and his unique garden were shared on Twitter too:

K'taka: B Venkatagiri, an environmentalist, & a resident of Shivamogga has preserved endangered species of over 500 herbal plants at his house&collected over 1500 varieties of seeds, considered extinct. Says "I did this as I've to transfer the knowledge to young generation.(14.9) pic.twitter.com/I9yjPVKEM1 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

He also visits schools and colleges for herbal plants exhibition to showcase his garden plants to the younger generation.

