Silk shoe worn regularly by Marie Antoinette goes under the hammer in Versailles

The shoe bears Marie Antoinette’s name on its heel and Jean-Pierre Osenat, of the auction house that is conducting the sale, said she is thought to have worn it regularly during daily life at the palace.

Nov 15, 2020
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
PARIS
Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to late French queen Marie-Antoinette during an interview with Reuters, before going under the hammer, in Versailles, near Paris, France, November 14, 2020.
A silk shoe that belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France who was executed during the French Revolution, will go up for auction on Sunday - with a starting price of 10,000 euros ($11,800).

The sale takes place in the Palace of Versailles, where the queen - who has gone down in history as a symbol of the excesses of the French monarchy - and King Louis XVI held court before they were guillotined in 1793.

The shoe bears her name on its heel and Jean-Pierre Osenat, of the auction house that is conducting the sale, said she is thought to have worn it regularly during daily life at the palace.

Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to late French queen Marie-Antoinette during an interview with Reuters, before going under the hammer, in Versailles, near Paris, France, November 14, 2020.
“This auction is coming at a time when French people are facing real uncertainties regarding their values, and many of them are clinging onto the history of France,” said Osenat.

“Marie Antoinette is someone who arouses the interest of the whole world.”

India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
