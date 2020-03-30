Slow claps for TikTok user batting, bowling and fielding by himself while playing cricket

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:11 IST

Highlights A TikTok video of a man playing cricket is going viral

The TikToker is seen playing cricket all by himself

The clip has received over 4.8 lakh likes, more than 72,000 shares

Self isolation can be lonely but it doesn’t have to be boring. Allow this TikTok user to tell you how you can make the best of a tough situation. His video is going viral and it shows him playing cricket all by himself. Within two days of being shared, the entertaining clip has collected over 12 million views on the video sharing add.

The short clip shows TikTok user @rajvendersingh playing cricket all alone on his terrace. Cricket, as one knows, is a multi-player game but given the situation we’re in, that’s not really a possibility. So Singh took the only option available and played the sport all by himself. He bowled a rather slow delivery from side of the pitch only to run across, pick up his bat and strike the ball. Since he’s the only fielder, he then drops the bat and chases after ball. And what do you. He even manages to get the batsmen run out. Such a wide skill set he has.

The soundtrack playing in the background only adds value to the scene unfolding. Watch:

Not only has the video collected million of views, it has also received over 4.8 lakh likes, more than 72,000 shares and tons of comments. From people saying their impressed to many saying they feel exactly what he must be going through, here are some comments on the post.

“Good player,” says a commenter. “Full funny,” says another. “What a player,” says a third.

What are you doing to keep yourself busy and entertained while at home?