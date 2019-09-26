Smriti Irani’s hilarious Instagram chat with her son will make you chuckle

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:54 IST

That Union Minister Smriti Irani is the Queen of Instagram has already been established thanks to her hilarious and relatable posts on the photo sharing app. However, guess who’s just tried to one up her on Instagram? It’s none other than her son Zohr Irani. The mother-son duo just had the sweetest and funniest little conversation on Instagram and chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud too.

It all started when Irani posted a wonderful family photo featuring her husband and kids. “The not so distant Thursday… #tbt #memories #family,” she wrote as a caption.

While the picture is adorable, it’s her son’s comment and Irani’s reply to him that you cannot miss.

Isn’t that adorable?

Smriti Irani is known for sharing wonderful posts on different subjects - sometimes taking on Monday blues with memes and at times even cracking jokes on herself. A few weeks ago, Irani shared a picture of herself laughing and explained exactly what makes her thankful. “When you are thankful that the joke is not on you,” she wrote on Instagram. Her post won a ton of likes and comments from her followers.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s latest post and her conversation with her son?

