Smriti Irani trolls trolls in latest post. ‘Jhakas,’ says Instagram

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:11 IST

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has once again won over netizens thanks to her latest Instagram post. While sharing a picture with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, Irani shared a tongue-in-cheek caption that’s left many chuckling.

“Soch rahe hain padhai poori ki nahin, aage kya karein (wondering, since we haven’t completed our studies, what should we do in the future?),” Irani captioned her picture with Gates.

Smriti Irani, who has been a target of trolls over her educational qualifications, mentioned in her poll affidavit that she did not complete her graduation from Delhi University.

Interestingly, Bill Gates, the world’s richest person, is also a college dropout.

The caption has since won a ton of attention on the photo-sharing platform, collecting over 66,000 likes since being shared some 17 hours ago.

Producer Ekta Kapoor was among those who left comments on Irani’s post. “Bosss! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaad hai... pls waaapsi karein” (Boss, we still remember Tulsi of Kyunki... please come back).

Several others praised her humour through their comments.

“Jhakaaas!!!! Every time you put a post,” says an Instagram user. “What a response to the trolls. Big fan of you ma’am,” says another.

Smriti Irani is considered an Instagram Queen, thanks to her hilarious and relatable posts. Among her hit posts was one on Diwali mithai. She shared a funny clip from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film Baazigar to show her relation with sweets on during the festive season. In another post, Smriti Irani shared a picture of herself laughing and explained her reason for being thankful with a funny caption. That too left many laughing out loud.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s latest post?