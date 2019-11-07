e-paper
Snapchat’s spider filter intrigues people, including Kylie Jenner

Many people, including social media sensation Kylie Jenner used Snapchat’s spider filter and posted a video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:18 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Snapchat’s spider filter was used by netizens including Kylie Jenner.
Snapchat’s spider filter was used by netizens including Kylie Jenner.(Twitter/BeautifulAries1)
         

Snapchat filters can be a whole lot of fun with cute bunny ears and funny faces. But this Halloween, Snapchat decided to roll out a new creepy filter that has gone viral on social media. The filter places a big life-like tarantula on your face when you look at the camera. Many people, including social media sensation Kylie Jenner used the filter and posted a video. Jenner used the filter on her daughter Stormi who was not at all afraid by the spider and kept on laughing in the clip.

Some parents are using this filter on their kids’ face and the young ones are dishing out varied reactions. While most of the children are frightened by the filter and kept on trying to flick the spider away, some are totally unfazed by it.

Some people tried this filter on their parents and ended up with hilarious reactions.

The trend didn’t stop with humans only. One Twitter user used the filter on a dog which tries to lick away the spider.

Social media users had mixed reactions about the filter. Some thought it was hilarious while others were of the opinion that it was too cruel to try something like that on children, which might lead to arachnophobia.

Have you tried Snapchat’s spider filter?

