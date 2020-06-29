So many can relate to this tweet about ordering a specific flavour of chips

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:15 IST

When it comes to snacking, we all have our favourites. Brands, flavours, style of eating, the works. And while you may know the exact name of the product you want, expecting everyone else to know the same details may be asking too much. That’s probably why this woman’s tweet about a certain packet of chips has collected some many reactions from tweeple who find it absolutely relatable.

Twitter user Sim shared this tweet about an interaction she had with her mother while placing an order for the chips along with other grocery items.

“Told mom I wanted the cream and onion lays while she was placing an order for groceries and she’s like COLOUR BATA COLOUR ANGREZAN, damn ok,” says the tweets she shared.

Well, how can that not be relatable? Because, of course, at the end of the day, you just have to mention the colour of packet to get the ones you want. What’s in a name, anyway?

Posted on June 25, the hilarious tweet has collected over 2,100 likes and tons of comments.

There were those who could absolutely relate with this whole situation.

“I can totally relate with your mom,” shared an individual. “If you know the flavour of lays instead of knowing the colour of the packet, you are not an Indian,” posted another, sharing their opinion. “It’s not just with your mother... with maximum people... me also the same while getting the Lays,” wrote a third. “Green wala,” shared a fourth simply sharing the answer the mom expected.

Have you experienced something like this?

