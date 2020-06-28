e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Jupiter’s map by NASA reminds Twitter of dosa. Do you see the resemblance too?

Jupiter’s map by NASA reminds Twitter of dosa. Do you see the resemblance too?

We must warn you, once you see the tweet, chances are you’ll not be able to get it out of your mind and also may end up craving for hot steaming dosa.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Though old, the picture caught people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter.
Though old, the picture caught people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter. (NASA)
         

The online world is flooded with varied food content. While some look delicious, others are not-so-appealing. Then there are those food images which make you crave for a certain dish. This image, which is now being shared by many, may have the same effect on you – the only twist in the story is that the image has nothing to do with food. This out-of-the-world image is a part of several coloured maps which were constructed by NASA with images taken from the narrow-angle camera onboard the space agency’s Cassini spacecraft.

Though old, the picture caught people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter and then retweeted by Sonal Dabral. “Who else thinks it’s a sizzling Dosa about to be smeared with some butter and loaded with a chunk of bhaji stuffing before being turned over and served with hot Sambhar and coconut chutney,” Dabral wrote.

We must warn you, once you see the tweet, chances are you’ll not be able to get it out of your mind and also may end up craving for hot steaming dosa.

Since being shared, several people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Almost all wrote how the only thing that they see in the image is the delicious dish.

“It is a dosa. Jupiter is fake news,” wrote a Twitter user. “Haha! Count me in. Maybe because this came on my TL at the breakfast time, but whatever, now that you mentioned dosa, I can’t think of anything else while looking at it. Apologies to the mighty Jupiter!” expressed another. “It is a dosa only. With gunpowder chutney on the outer circle. Let’s name this “Jupiter Mysore Gun Masala dosa,” suggested a third.

“What do you mean it’s not an actual dosa!” questioned a fourth jokingly. “Awesome piece of art. Literally looks like Jupiter at first glance,” joked another.

What do you see in the image?

