Mars image reminds Zomato of this delicious drink. Can you see it too?

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:36 IST

What is among the most lovable things on the Internet? Many will agree that it’s food. From delicious to not-so-appealing, the online world is flooded with all sorts of food content that people love to gobble up, of course with their eyes. Zomato has now shared two images and chances are that they will leave you craving for a particular delicious drink.

What’s interesting is that the images the company tweeted have nothing to do with food. In fact, they are pictures from outside this world, literally. They are pictures of the Korolev crater on Mars.

This stunning image, which is seen divided into two in Zomato’s tweet, was shared a few years back by the European Space Agency, reports Huffington Post. The agency described that the images show especially well-preserved example of a Martian crater” filled with ice.

Though old, the image often resurface on the Internet and recently it was shared by a Twitter handle called ‘latest in space’. Zomato retweeted the post from their handle with an interesting caption. What they wrote has now intrigued people – and left many hungry too.

“That’s kulhad lassi,” with just these three words, this is what the company shared.

Since being shared, Zomato’s tweet has received over 2,500 likes – and counting. From agreeing with the company to sharing their own version of what they see in the images, people came up with all sorts of comments.

“Yum yum, when you see food everywhere,” shared a Twitter user. “That’s my buttermilk,” commented another. “Will you deliver it?” jokingly asked a third. “That’s Mathura’s famous malai lassi,” tweeted a fourth. “Nahi, matke me doodh,” argued another.

“And my hungry self thought it was Phirni!” expressed another hungry Twitter user. What do you see in the images?

