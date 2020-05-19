e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Soft cat named Gnocchi quarrels with a squirrel. Watch to find out who wins

Soft cat named Gnocchi quarrels with a squirrel. Watch to find out who wins

Squirrel vs cat: who will win?

it-s-viral Updated: May 19, 2020 15:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
For a few seconds, the two animals calmly stare at each other.
For a few seconds, the two animals calmly stare at each other.(Credit: Reddit/@zvtvllv)
         

Now, we know that in the pet kingdom cats are the infamous rebels without a cause. Sometimes they knock off paintings hanging on the wall for no apparent reason whilst other times they get into intense wrestling matches on live TV. Nobody knows why these furry cuties have such a cattitude but at this point, it seems like everyone has come to accept and love them for who they are. However, this cat named Gnocchi is showing everyone a softer side of the feline species.

This fifteen-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on May 19. The video has been shared with a caption that says, “No wonder the squirrel wasn’t scared of Gnocchi”.

At the beginning of the clip, one can see a feline sitting on top of a ledge looking at a squirrel that is standing outside, at the other side of the windowpane. For a few seconds, the two animals calmly stare at each other. Then the squirrel makes some moves forward whilst the kitty takes two steps back. One can clearly see who is dominating this stare-off. The squirrel then hops forward and its rapid as well as unexpected movements startle Gnocchi. The cat falls off the window ledge but thankfully lands on its feet. It gazes up to its opponent while the squirrel looks down at Gnocchi. The recording ends with the cat jumping back up the wall, probably for a re-match.

Since being originally shared, the post has amassed over 4,500 upvotes and nearly 50 comments.

No wonder the squirrel wasn’t scared of Gnocchi from r/StartledCats

Here is how Redditors reacted to the soft cat, Gnocchi. One person said, “I mean, that’s what you get when you’re named for a soft potato pasta, right”? To which somebody responded with, “Mmm.. now I want some gnocchi”. We kind of do too.

“I like how the squirrel looks inside after the cat fell. Like, hey, where are you? Let’s keep playing,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this duo?

