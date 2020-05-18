This art cat-noisseur tries to appreciate a painting. Something rather unexpected happens next

it-s-viral

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:25 IST

Some believe that art is subjective which makes everyone a critic in their own right. If that is the case then this ‘catritic’ is here to express its opinion on a painting hanging by its cat tree. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t seem too pleased about the artistry.

This almost 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 18. The video was shared with the caption, “My cat this morning...”.

The recording starts with a black-and-white feline standing up on its hind legs atop its cat tree. The kitty is seen looking intensely at a painting hung on the wall. A few seconds into its examination of the artwork the cat places its paws atop the frame. What happens next may startle you, as it surely startled the cat.

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 2,600 upvotes and has nearly 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the art cat-noisseur. One person said, “He has a look like ‘why wasn’t this mounted better, Gregg?’”. It is truly very hard to please cats.

Another individual wrote, “Everyone is an art critic”. “The dedication to continue filming the cat is on point!” read one comment. To which the original poster responded with, “I knew nothing good was going to come out of the situation when I saw his tail going crazy lol”. Trust a cat parent to know their child, we suppose.

“No lie. I have been laughing at this for 10 minutes straight,” announced one Reddit user. We don’t wish to admit this but so have we. What did you think of this artsy cat?

Also read| This woman had an ‘intruder’ in her kitchen, its refusal to leave has sparked hilarious comments. Watch