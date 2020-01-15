Someone used kiwi as pizza toppings, horrified people now want ‘revenge’

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:06 IST

Pineapple on pizza is already something which has caused fierce debates on social media. However, there’s a new pizza fruit topping on the block which has left the Internet horrified – and somewhat disgusted. It’s kiwi pizza.

This new dish comes with a twist of ham and kiwi. However, this unusual fusion food has failed to impress people. In fact, some couldn’t get their heads around this bizarre creation and ended up calling it ‘unholy’.

The kiwi pizza came to light after a Twitter user shared its picture online. “I can now say I have witnessed hell,” the user wrote.

I have can now say I have witnessed hell@DaddyWarpig pic.twitter.com/WjC48p9Y3U — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020

In an update, the user tweeted:

This is so terrifying I can't even type gud now. It's worse than I thought. — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020

People had a lot to say about this new fusion dish. While some commented about the its weirdness, others couldn’t believe that someone managed to create something “worse than pineapple pizza”. A few also commented that they want to take revenge on the responsible parties.

“Ok, we’re going to have to track down the responsible parties,” wrote a Twitter user. “I can’t believe I found something worse than pineapple on pizza,” commented another. “That poor bread,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Is...is that kiwi? ....what unholy monster unleashed this evil before me?! — K.c. Scott (@KcScott10) January 12, 2020

Thanks for answering the nobody asked ever question... "Does kiwi belong on #Pizza?" pic.twitter.com/wNp4oL5d6L — BRodFlightCrew (@brodflightcrew) January 13, 2020

Some, however, argued that the pizza may taste good. They even tweeted that they want to take a bite out of a slice. Some also said that it looks better than pineapple pizza.

Sorry, but looks possibly awesome. That's the beauty of pizza; it's both nature's most perfect food and comes in endless varieties. — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) January 12, 2020

Better this than pineapple. — Pixelated Reality (@RealPixelated) January 13, 2020

The pizza was an off-menu dish and it was created by a pizzeria on a special request of a customer, reports The Guardian.

What do you think of kiwi pizza? Would you like to try it?

