Home / It's Viral / Someone used kiwi as pizza toppings, horrified people now want ‘revenge’

Someone used kiwi as pizza toppings, horrified people now want ‘revenge’

Think pineapple pizza is horrible? Wait till you see this ‘unholy’ kiwi one.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new pizza dish comes with a twist of ham and kiwi as toppings.
The new pizza dish comes with a twist of ham and kiwi as toppings.(Twitter/@Ranba_Ral)
         

Pineapple on pizza is already something which has caused fierce debates on social media. However, there’s a new pizza fruit topping on the block which has left the Internet horrified – and somewhat disgusted. It’s kiwi pizza.

This new dish comes with a twist of ham and kiwi. However, this unusual fusion food has failed to impress people. In fact, some couldn’t get their heads around this bizarre creation and ended up calling it ‘unholy’.

The kiwi pizza came to light after a Twitter user shared its picture online. “I can now say I have witnessed hell,” the user wrote.

In an update, the user tweeted:

People had a lot to say about this new fusion dish. While some commented about the its weirdness, others couldn’t believe that someone managed to create something “worse than pineapple pizza”. A few also commented that they want to take revenge on the responsible parties.

“Ok, we’re going to have to track down the responsible parties,” wrote a Twitter user. “I can’t believe I found something worse than pineapple on pizza,” commented another. “That poor bread,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Some, however, argued that the pizza may taste good. They even tweeted that they want to take a bite out of a slice. Some also said that it looks better than pineapple pizza.

The pizza was an off-menu dish and it was created by a pizzeria on a special request of a customer, reports The Guardian.

What do you think of kiwi pizza? Would you like to try it?

Also Read | Gulab jamun pizza pic goes viral, sparks online debate. Which side are you on?

