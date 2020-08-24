e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Speeding vehicle zooms past Kerala man. Scary video is giving netizens the chills

Speeding vehicle zooms past Kerala man. Scary video is giving netizens the chills

“So close, oh my! He wasn’t aware and escaped being hit by a whisker... epic,” wrote a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:59 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A still from the shocking video.
A still from the shocking video. (Twitter/@nisarpari)
         

A man’s close encounter with a speeding vehicle was caught on camera and the video, shared online, has since left many shuddering. The clip shows the automobile narrowly missing and zooming past him. The scary video has been collecting several reactions on Twitter.

The 22-second-long clip was posted by a Twitter user whose handle is @nisarpari on August 22. He mentions in the tweet that incident was recorded in Chavara, Kerala’s Kollam District.

The video shows the man, dressed in a white shirt and black mundu, walking by the side of a road. Suddenly, a vehicle is seen speeding towards his direction. The vehicle, however, swerves towards his left and zooms past him brushing against tree branches.

You can see the man seems confused at first about what happened. Moments later, he is seen turning around and walking in the other direction, probably shocked by what happened.

“Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man,” says the tweet. Watch the video that’s guaranteed to give you chills.

Since being shared, the video has collected several reactions from people on the micro-blogging platform.

“By God’s grace he is safe. Why even people drive like this and what’s with the speed,” wrote a Twitter user. “So close, oh my! He wasn’t aware and escaped being hit by a whisker... epic,” shared another.

What do you think about this incident?

