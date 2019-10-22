e-paper
Spiderman ‘villain’ turns hero, rescues dog from busy NYC traffic

Jake Gyllenhaal saved a runaway Dalmatian last week reportedly

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Jake Gyllenhaal turned a good Samaritan when he rescued a dog from the busy New York City traffic.(representational image).
(Pinterest)
         

‘Spider-Man’ villain, Jake Gyllenhaal turned a good Samaritan when he rescued a dog from the busy New York City traffic.

While he was seen as the villain Mysterio in the film, Gyllenhaal saved a runaway Dalmatian last week reportedly.

People magazine cited a witness account published in Page Six in which an onlooker saw Gyllenhaal approaching the canine, who jumped out into the middle of a busy intersection in Tribeca after he was escaped free from its owner.

The 38-year-old saw the dog in danger when he was out for a morning walk with an unidentified woman reportedly.

He first signalled the Dalmatian to keep off the busy road however; he walked out himself on the street to ease the confused dog. He then allegedly took the pet back to the owner.

Gyllenhaal’s love for pets isn’t hidden. He had earlier expressed inclination towards them in an interview with W Magazine last year.

The actor revealed that he “just loves them” and training his dog was one of his “proudest moments.”

“I love dogs, I just love them. They are so playful. I think they bring that out in us if we allow it. I don’t think I’m that playful, generally. I need to be reminded of it. So, they remind me of that,” he said.

On the work front, he last starred in the superhero flick ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ opposite Tom Holland. It hit big screens on July 5.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:14 IST

India News