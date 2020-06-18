Step aside Superheroes, this stray ‘kitty’ is here to save the world. Here’s how

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 09:46 IST

Kitties happen to win the Internet daily with their cuteness and adorable yet mischievous actions. But we are here to show you that there are ‘cats’ who are more than their sweet, fluffy and cuddly exteriors. Sony PlayStation is set to launch a game for PS5 in 2021 where the protagonist is none other than a feline. Don’t believe us? Well, you better because very soon you’ll be able to ‘untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city’, all from inside the mind of a kitty.

PlayStation shared a teaser named ‘Stray’ that details the neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity in which you can roam around as a cat. The teaser start with the backdrop of a dark alley. Slowly the teaser gives a glimpse of a weird world filled with robots. As the video commences, a stray cat appears on the screen with a victorious meow that has left netizens gushing.

‘Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home,” reads the caption.

Here’s the full teaser:

Posted on June 11, the teaser has garnered over 1.6 million views and tons of excited comments from netizens. While some were ready to shell out any amount for this game, others commented that they were waiting eagerly for the adorable stray cat to come to their PlayStation.

“Cats? We play as a cat? MY WALLET IS READY!” writes an excited YouTube user. “A video game with the main protagonist as a stray cat who’s dialogue is just “meow”? I’m sold,” writes another. We second this netizen because so are we.

“He prottec. He atacc. But most importantly, he meow back,” jokes a third.

Would you like to try out this game?