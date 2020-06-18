e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Step aside Superheroes, this stray ‘kitty’ is here to save the world. Here’s how

Step aside Superheroes, this stray ‘kitty’ is here to save the world. Here’s how

PlayStation shared a teaser named ‘Stray’ that details the neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity in which you can roam around as a cat.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 18, 2020 09:46 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sony Play Station is set to launch the game for PS5 in 2021.
Sony Play Station is set to launch the game for PS5 in 2021.(YouTube/@PlayStation)
         

Kitties happen to win the Internet daily with their cuteness and adorable yet mischievous actions. But we are here to show you that there are ‘cats’ who are more than their sweet, fluffy and cuddly exteriors. Sony PlayStation is set to launch a game for PS5 in 2021 where the protagonist is none other than a feline. Don’t believe us? Well, you better because very soon you’ll be able to ‘untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city’, all from inside the mind of a kitty.

PlayStation shared a teaser named ‘Stray’ that details the neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity in which you can roam around as a cat. The teaser start with the backdrop of a dark alley. Slowly the teaser gives a glimpse of a weird world filled with robots. As the video commences, a stray cat appears on the screen with a victorious meow that has left netizens gushing.

‘Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home,” reads the caption.

Here’s the full teaser:

Posted on June 11, the teaser has garnered over 1.6 million views and tons of excited comments from netizens. While some were ready to shell out any amount for this game, others commented that they were waiting eagerly for the adorable stray cat to come to their PlayStation.

“Cats? We play as a cat? MY WALLET IS READY!” writes an excited YouTube user. “A video game with the main protagonist as a stray cat who’s dialogue is just “meow”? I’m sold,” writes another. We second this netizen because so are we.

“He prottec. He atacc. But most importantly, he meow back,” jokes a third.

Would you like to try out this game?

tags
top news
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Covid-19: 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s tally crosses 3.6 lakh
Covid-19: 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s tally crosses 3.6 lakh
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal to China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal to China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
Satellite images show build-up at Galwan Valley where clashes killed 20 Indian soldiers
Satellite images show build-up at Galwan Valley where clashes killed 20 Indian soldiers
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In