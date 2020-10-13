Londoners defy Covid rules by setting up impromptu cricket game night

e-paper
it-s-viral Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 10:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
London
An impromptu cricket game draws crowds onto the streets after pubs and bars shut to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Peckham, London, Britain.
An impromptu cricket game draws crowds onto the streets after pubs and bars shut to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Peckham, London, Britain.(@JAMESJONESFILM via REUTERS)
         

With cricket bat, bowler and beer, Londoners set up an impromptu game of night cricket on the high street in Peckham this week as fatigue and frustration with the British government’s lockdown rules rise.

Revellers lined the street as a batsman before what appears to be a cardboard box faced a bowler racing down the street. The batsman cracks the ball with a cut shot to cheers while some spill beer and smile.

The footage was taken on Saturday night by filmmaker James Jones, who said he had filmed it at around 10:20 p.m., shortly after pubs are required to close under the government’s lockdown rules. Few in the crowd are social distancing and only some have a mask on.

“I’m sure lots of people have strong opinions and legitimate concerns about crowds gathering during a pandemic, but it was a spontaneous and joyful moment at a time when we all need a bit of joy in our lives,” Jones said.

“I just filmed the clip and carried on home with the game still going on.”

