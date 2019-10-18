Student drops out of university, walks over 800 kms. Here’s why

it-s-viral

After dropping out of university and getting drunk, a dropout university student decided to do something that has now left many amused. There’s a chance it’ll surprise you too.

20-year-old Barney Rule, after calling time on his history and politics degree, went to a nightclub to enjoy, reports Daily Mail. After his drinking session, Rule decided to go out for a walk to “clear his head.” What was supposed to be a stroll of just a few minutes turned into a really long walk – precisely, a 500 miles long journey.

Rule, who is from Chester, England, started his walk over a month ago and presently has reached France, reports Mirror. This, however, is not the end of his journey as now he is on his way to Spain.

“I had always wanted to walk to Spain but it wasn’t until I got drunk with friends last month that I actually began walking. It was only by the time I got to the second night, when I reached around 13 miles, which I realised - I was actually walking, actually doing it with no turning back. I wasn’t sure it was legal, but I knew I needed to clear my head,” Rule told Mirror.

“I started off just sleeping rough, but I’ve picked up a tent and a few other things along the way but time alone on the road seems to be good for me. I’ve had time to think and really be alone in my thoughts, figure out my next steps and what I want to do. But the kindness I’ve seen from people has been amazing,” he added.

Rule plans to reach Spain and make a return journey, on foot, to France where he wants to write about his incredible adventure, reports Mirror.

