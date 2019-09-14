Stylist shares ‘secret trick’ to get perfect hair like shampoo ads. You can get it too

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:45 IST

Have you ever wondered how the models in shampoo ads show off their shiny voluminous hair that always stays in place despite blowing in the winds? Turns out, there is a “secret trick” to attain that perfection – but it’s not something that most will expect.

Hair and makeup artist Sarah Laidlaw revealed the “secret” by sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Laidlaw meticulously styling a model’s flowing hair for an advert. The interesting part is that the model’s hair looks like it’s blowing in the breeze but it’s not a fan that’s creating that effect – it’s hair spray.

The video shows that the stylist douses the model’s hair with lots of hair spray to make it look perfect. It’s the hair spray that locks the hair in the “flowing” position and creates the blowing in the wind effect.

Take a look, here’s how the stylist creates “perfect” hair:

Shared on September 3, the video quickly captured people’s attention. While some were simply stunned, there were a few who appreciated the stylist for her honesty. Several people also praised her skills.

“Oh my gosh that’s amazing!” wrote an Instagram user. “Whààaat! So insane!!” wrote another. “Love when artists don’t rely on photoshop, well done,” commented a third. “A true artist. Keep creating magic.” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this “secret trick?”

