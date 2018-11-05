Surat jewellery shop sells gold, silver bars with PM Modi’s image

It’s the festival of Dhanteras today and a jewellery shop in Surat has found a unique way to attract customers. The shop is selling special gold and silver bars with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee embossed on them. It is considered auspicious to buy gold or silver on Dhanteras, celebrated two days before Diwali, and the shop’s special offering has won over many.

“Lord Laxmi and Ganesh are worshipped on every Diwali and Prime Minister Modi is also like God to us. This year I will buy these bars and worship Modi Ji,” a customer told news agency ANI.

Gujarat: A jewellery shop in Surat is selling gold&silver bars with faces of PM Modi&former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee engraved on them.A customer says,"Lord Laxmi&Ganesh are worshiped on every #Diwali &PM Modi is also like God to us.This year I'll buy these bars & worship Modi Ji." pic.twitter.com/aSyUuWjfXO — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

In fact, shop owner Milan told ANI that several people have placed orders for the special gold and silver bars.

“Diwali is an auspicious occasion. Since the time Narendra Modi ji took over as the Prime Minister of the country there has always been development and welfare. There has been widespread development in the country and hence I thought of making these to mark the occasion,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that the shop has manufactured such jewellery. Earlier, rakhis made of gold with photos of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani engraved on them were also made by the shop.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 15:48 IST