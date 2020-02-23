e-paper
Surprised cat’s funny reflection on mirror is cracking netizens up

In the shared post, one can see that Roscoe was hanging out in the sink and looking at himself in the mirror.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 23, 2020 15:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Roscoe, looking at its own reflection in a magnifying mirror is making netizens laugh out loud.
Roscoe, looking at its own reflection in a magnifying mirror is making netizens laugh out loud.(Instagram/@justbeingroscoe)
         

A cat, named Roscoe, looking at its own reflection in a magnifying mirror, has taken the internet by storm.

A user @justbeingroscoe shared the delightful photo of Roscoe’s reflection in the mirror on her Instagram handle with the caption: “I swear my cat is a living meme.”

In the shared post, one can see that Roscoe was hanging out in the sink and looking at himself in the mirror.

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “He looks DELISH! A couple of hours in and soak would be perfection! Yum!”

Another wrote, “Cute picture! But, since things are reflected at the same angle the image arrives from, and the fact that the camera is above the level of the mirror, the only thing this cat was seeing in the small mirror was the camera itself.”

A post read, “I look similar when I look in a mirror.”

“This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class” a user remarked.

