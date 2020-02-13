e-paper
Suspect hits man and runs away, but police isn’t bothered. Watch why

Ken Worthy was leaving the restaurant in Locust with his wife and a Diet Coke in hand, when he saw something approaching him.

Feb 13, 2020
Associated Press
The video gathered over 5 lakh views, till now.
The video gathered over 5 lakh views, till now. (Facebook/Ken Worthy)
         

A suspect escaped from a hit and run in a North Carolina McDonald’s parking lot last month. But police aren’t looking for who’s responsible.

Ken Worthy was leaving the restaurant in Locust with his wife and a Diet Coke in hand, when he saw something approaching him, the victim told news outlets.

“I mean, just see the flash of him rolling over me and in a straight line, and he was gone,” Worthy told WSOC-TV.

What he saw coming wasn’t a car, but a frenzied deer that had run startled, likely from woods nearby, and stopping for nothing in its way. Security video taken from the store showed the animal barreling toward Worthy before plowing him over him and continuing on.

Worthy and his wife were surprised, but not hurt during the incident, he told the station. In fact, he didn’t even spill his Diet Coke.

While some people were surprised to see the video, others couldn’t stop laughing. In short, people dished out all sorts of reactions on the video which till now has garnered over 5.2 lakh views.

“What?? A deer?? That’s crazy! Glad you are Ok,” wrote a Facebook user. “The way he jumped it likes like he was trying to tackle you,” commented another. “Oh wow. That’s crazy!!” commented a third. “This is one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen,” wrote a fourth.

