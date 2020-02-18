Syrian dad teaches daughter to laugh at sound of bombing, video is heart-wrenching

it-s-viral

Since past few weeks, Idlib, Syria, has been the target of continuous bombing which has claimed many lives. Several videos and images of the destruction are also making their way onto Twitter. Amid these, there is a particular heart wrenching clip which has now left people teary-eyed.

The video shows a father-daughter duo laughing their hearts out. What’s, however, saddening is the situation in which they are giggling.

“What a sad world,” wrote Twitter user Ali Mustafa who shared the video. In the caption Mustafa explained that the man, Abdullah, has made up a game to distract his 4-year-old daughter Selva from the constant sound of bombing. “Each time a bomb drops in Idlib, Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared,” the post explains.

Take a look at the video which has left many emotional. There’s a chance that you’ll feel the same too:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1.7 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 7,700 likes and over 3,900 retweets.

“Oh my God!!! How terrible is it that children have to play such games to manage genuine appropriate emotion. What kind of a world are we giving them!?” wrote a Twitter user. “We all try to make the best of the situations we find ourselves in, but this is knocking it out of the park,” commented another. “OMG how sad is that. My prayers,” wrote a third.