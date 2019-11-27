e-paper
Tamil Nadu man tweets complaint to Salem police. Reply comes with hilarious twist

Twitter user Arun Bothra shared a screenshot of the interaction between the man and the police department.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has sparked a laughter wave online.
The tweet has sparked a laughter wave online. (Twitter/@arunbothra)
         

Every now and then, we see people tagging police departments on social media to dish out complaints or express their views. A man from Tamil Nadu did the same when he tweeted his grievance and tagged Salem Police Department. However, a small slip up on his part, which came into light after the department replied, has sparked hilarious reactions among people. There’s a chance that it’ll creak you up too.

Twitter user Arun Bothra shared a screenshot of the interaction between the man and the police department. His witty caption also adds on to the hilarity of the situation.

Yes, the man mixed up the Twitter handles of two departments which are located at entirely different continents. While the man from Tamil Nadu wanted to tag Twitter handle of the Salem city police of the state, he ended up tagging a police handle of a place by same name which is located in Oregon, USA.

Since being shared some few hours back, the tweet gathered more than 817 likes and close to 129 retweets. Expectedly, it sparked a wave of laughter among people. Take a look at what they tweeted:

It’s, however, not the first time someone made this slip up. Some shared screenshots on the tweet’s reply which shows Salem city police, Oregon, being wrongly tagged on different posts.

Did the tweet make you laugh too?

Also Read | Ranveer Singh posts ‘what is mobile number,’ Nagpur Police dishes out witty reply. Wins Twitter

