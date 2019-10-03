e-paper
Tamil Nadu tour guide aces classical dance moves to explain about Indian culture. Watch

The video, shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla on Twitter, shows a man gracefully performing moves of a classical Indian dance form.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man is identified as Prabhoo, a tour guide from Tamil Nadu.
The man is identified as Prabhoo, a tour guide from Tamil Nadu. (Twitter/@PriyankaJShukla)
         

“Amazing,” “gifted,” and “fantastic,” are some among many adjectives that tweeple used while commenting on a video that is now winning people’s hearts. The video involves a tour guide from Tamil Nadu and his unusual way of explaining Indian culture to tourists.

The video, shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla on Twitter, shows a man gracefully performing moves of a classical dance form. While performing different “mudras” or postures, he also explains the meanings to the onlookers – who appears to be foreigners.

Shukla, while sharing the video wrote that the name of the man is Prabhoo and he is a local tour guide in Tamil Nadu. “So talented he is!! Just look at his expressions...truly amazing!!” she further added.

People showered all sorts of comments on the post. Most people couldn’t stop appreciating the man’s unusual way. Though from the “mudras” it appears that the man is talking and performing Kathakali dance, it’s not confirmed.

Here’s how people reacted:

Previously, an impromptu dance video of a priest from Delhi went viral. In the video, Father Mathew is seen shaking a leg on the famous Kudukku song from Nivin Pauly’s movie Love Action Drama.

Also Read | ‘Dancing sir’ of Odisha wins Internet with unique teaching style. Watch

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 11:49 IST

