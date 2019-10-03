Tamil Nadu tour guide aces classical dance moves to explain about Indian culture. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:15 IST

“Amazing,” “gifted,” and “fantastic,” are some among many adjectives that tweeple used while commenting on a video that is now winning people’s hearts. The video involves a tour guide from Tamil Nadu and his unusual way of explaining Indian culture to tourists.

The video, shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla on Twitter, shows a man gracefully performing moves of a classical dance form. While performing different “mudras” or postures, he also explains the meanings to the onlookers – who appears to be foreigners.

Shukla, while sharing the video wrote that the name of the man is Prabhoo and he is a local tour guide in Tamil Nadu. “So talented he is!! Just look at his expressions...truly amazing!!” she further added.

Received this as #whatsappforward !

As per the forward -This guy is a local tour guide named Prabhoo, in Tamil Nadu. So talented he is!!

Just look at his expressions..truly amazing!! pic.twitter.com/r0R7l9EXIH — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) October 1, 2019

People showered all sorts of comments on the post. Most people couldn’t stop appreciating the man’s unusual way. Though from the “mudras” it appears that the man is talking and performing Kathakali dance, it’s not confirmed.

Here’s how people reacted:

What an amazing "Tribhanga" posture in the end !! — TheFreak (@AceGaurav) October 1, 2019

God gifted talent.... — CHINMAY THAKUR (@iChinmaySingh) October 1, 2019

Such Tourist Guides r asset for Cultural and Economic development for India...Amazing Talent 🙏😍 @prahladspatel @KeralaTourism — Mohit Raj (@AnshuBarnwal11) October 1, 2019

Just listen to the explanation..... Mind blowing.. So easily explained 👌 — hitesh sonwani (@hiteshsonwani1) October 1, 2019

Amazing — Yogesh Hegadkar (@YHegadkar) October 1, 2019

Such grace and finesse in hand movements and positions.... — UTKARSH SRIVASTAV (@dipulala) October 1, 2019

Previously, an impromptu dance video of a priest from Delhi went viral. In the video, Father Mathew is seen shaking a leg on the famous Kudukku song from Nivin Pauly’s movie Love Action Drama.

Also Read | ‘Dancing sir’ of Odisha wins Internet with unique teaching style. Watch

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 11:49 IST