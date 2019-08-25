‘Dancing teacher’ of Odisha wins Internet with unique teaching style. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:37 IST

A video showing unique teaching method of a school teacher from Odisha is now winning people’s heart and for all the right reasons. The clip, that is now going viral on social media, was captured in Lamtaput upper primary school of Odisha’s Koraput district.

In the video, the in-charge headmaster of the school - Prafulla Kumar Pathi - sways his hips, sprawls on floor, sprints around the classroom and gesticulates while singing from a book. The best part is that the students too join in and chant their lessons in unison.

Popularly known as the “dancing sir” of Koraput, 56-year-old Pathi has been teaching the students in his unique style since 2008, when he was employed with Sarva Sikshya Abhiyaan as resource person.

“I discovered that teaching should be made fun and not monotonous. So I devised my mode of education,” said Pathi. “I found that the kids are getting more interested in studies once I started teaching them through song and dance. The kids are showing more inclination in coming to school,” he further added.

Pathi converts all his lessons to a song sequence and practices them before coming to school. “When I enter the classroom, I also tend to keep the students physically active as there is a chance of falling asleep after having mid day meal. The dancing by students ensures that they do not fall asleep during class hours,” said the in-charge headmaster.

Here’s a look at Pathi’s unusual and energetic way of teaching:

People showered lots of comments on the post shared by Pathi on Facebook. “Beautiful teacher,” wrote a Facebook user. “Heartily teaching,” observed another. “Nice teaching method,” wrote a third.

An assistant teacher working in the same school, Sanjay Panda, said Pathi’s teaching has led to less dropout in the school. “In Koraput schools, children usually stay absent or drop out before finishing primary education. But after this new way of teaching, there has been a boost in attendance,” added Panda.

What do you think about this teacher’s way of teaching?

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 15:25 IST