Teacher visits student’s house to deliver mid-day meal amid coronavirus fear in Kerala

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 11:08 IST

Netizens lauded the efforts of an anganwadi teacher who delivered the mid-day at a child’s home amid novel coronavirus outbreak after her photo went viral on social media.

The heart warming post was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “Priceless! This boy is really happy to see his Anganwadi teacher who came to his house with the midday meal stuffs as the schools in Kerala are closed in view of #CoronavirusPandemic!”

On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media to announce that all schools will be shut down due to the outbreak, but however food will be supplied to people under concern.

“In the wake of COVID-19 in the state, distribution of Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) including the mid-day meals, for anganwadis under Women and Child Development Department, has already started. About 3.7 lakh students in 33,115 anganwadis in the state will benefit out of the initiative,” Minister for Health and Social Justice K.K. Shailaja wrote in a Facebook post.

As the post went viral the people hailed the initiatives of the Kerala government and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “Such a heartwarming picture. The Kerala government has shown us how a pandemic should be contained without people despairing.” Another wrote, “Keralites are amazing in all possible ways!” A post read, “His joy shows everything.” “God bless the kid and his teacher!” a user remarked.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that two fresh cases of coronavirus cases have been reported. With this the total number of positive cases has touched 19.