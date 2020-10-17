e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Tears ki baarishein’: Artist gets shout out from YouTube India for soul-stirring song. Watch

‘Tears ki baarishein’: Artist gets shout out from YouTube India for soul-stirring song. Watch

“Now watching, tears ki baarishein,” YouTube India wrote while sharing a video of a song sung by artist Anuv Jain.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the artist named Anuv Jain.
The image shows the artist named Anuv Jain.(Instagram/@ youtubeindia)
         

YouTube India often takes to Instagram to share all sorts of posts. From witty ones which induce chuckle to the ones which give a special shout out to the content creators on the video sharing platform, their shares are varied. Just like their recent post which is about a YouTuber Anuv Jain.

“Now watching, tears ki baarishein (rain of tears),” Youtube India wrote and shared the post. The post has a video which gives the viewers a snippet of a song named Baarishein. A longer version of the song was shared back in April in Jain’s personal YouTube channel.

In their Instagram post, YouTube India also shared three more images. They highlight some of the comments Jain received under the video he shared.

The video shows Jain singing in a melodious voice. His soul-stirring song may leave you wanting for more.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram

now watching, tears ki baarishein

A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia) on

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 14,000 likes and tons of comments. The singer commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you so much for this guys! Really means a lot!”.

“One of the favourite song during Lockdown,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fantastic, tears rolled out,” commented another. “What a star,” shared a third.

There were many who shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the artist. Jain started releasing his music a few years back. However, during the pandemic-induced lockdown, he decided to become a “full-time” singer-songwriter. Not just Baarishein, all of his songs talk about relatable feelings of love, loss and more, which people often feel.

What do you think of the post by YouTube India?

