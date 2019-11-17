Tejasvi Surya drops ‘finger point emoji’, joins the quirky and creative Twitter trend
Shared by Tejasvi Surya and many others, the ‘finger point emoji’ shows a series of hands pointing towards or away from a particular word(s) written in the middle.it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:16 IST
In today’s edition of Twitter-trend-going-viral, we have ‘finger point emoji’ meme which has sparked quirky and creative responses from many, include MP Tejasvi Surya.
Before knowing what Surya tweeted, let’s us dig a bit deeper to know what’s the emoji all about. The format shows a series of hands pointing towards or away from a particular word(s) written in the middle. What’s interesting to notice is that the hands are of different shades, adding a touch of inclusivity.
Without any caption, Tejasvi Surya dropped the emoji just a few hours back. And, since being shared it has already gathered more than 4,700 likes and over 300 retweets.
👊🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👊🏿— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 17, 2019
Previously, various brands also dropped all sorts of tweets using the ‘finger point emoji.’ Some of them are Godrej Securities, Zomato India, and Jio News.
👈🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👉🏿— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) November 15, 2019
Your fingerprint is all you need to keep your valuables bilkul safe! With storage capacity up to 30 fingerprints, you can give access to your near ones too! #FingerpointEmoji #TrendingFormat #BiometricLockers #GodrejSecuritySolutions pic.twitter.com/f058v15ft2— Godrej Security (@godrejsecure) November 15, 2019
Pointing everyone in the right direction!— JioNews (@JioNews) November 15, 2019
Stay updated with #JioNews#fingerpointemoji #trendingformat pic.twitter.com/DSmTfqBR79
Several people shared downright hilarious versions of the emoji too. We have collected some for you:
Unmarried guy in his 30s goes to a family wedding, All relatives:— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 15, 2019
Which of these ‘finger point emoji’ posts cracked you up?