Tejasvi Surya drops ‘finger point emoji’, joins the quirky and creative Twitter trend

Shared by Tejasvi Surya and many others, the ‘finger point emoji’ shows a series of hands pointing towards or away from a particular word(s) written in the middle.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tejasvi Surya and many others joined the ‘finger point emoji’ trend on Twitter.
Tejasvi Surya and many others joined the ‘finger point emoji’ trend on Twitter. (Twitter/@GabbbarSingh)
         

In today’s edition of Twitter-trend-going-viral, we have ‘finger point emoji’ meme which has sparked quirky and creative responses from many, include MP Tejasvi Surya.

Before knowing what Surya tweeted, let’s us dig a bit deeper to know what’s the emoji all about. The format shows a series of hands pointing towards or away from a particular word(s) written in the middle. What’s interesting to notice is that the hands are of different shades, adding a touch of inclusivity.

Without any caption, Tejasvi Surya dropped the emoji just a few hours back. And, since being shared it has already gathered more than 4,700 likes and over 300 retweets.

Previously, various brands also dropped all sorts of tweets using the ‘finger point emoji.’ Some of them are Godrej Securities, Zomato India, and Jio News.

Several people shared downright hilarious versions of the emoji too. We have collected some for you:

Which of these ‘finger point emoji’ posts cracked you up?

